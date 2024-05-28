Sports
Martial confirms Man Utd departure after nine seasons
Anthony Martial is set to leave Manchester United when his contract ends this summer.
The Frenchman was bought from Monaco in 2015 and has scored 90 goals in 317 appearances for United.
His last game for the Red Devils was a 3-0 home defeat by Bournemouth on 9 December.
“It’s with great emotion that I write to you today to say goodbye,” he wrote on social media.
“After nine incredible years at the club, the time has come for me to turn a new page in my career.
“Since I arrived in 2015, I have had the immense honour of wearing this shirt and playing in front of you, the best supporters in the world.
“Manchester United will always be in my heart.”
Martial, 28, won the Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Europa League at United – and had a loan spell with Sevilla in 2022.
