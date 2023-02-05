Sports
Martinez nets only goal as Inter win Milan derby
Captain Lautaro Martinez scored the only goal of the game as Inter Milan defeated their city rivals AC Milan iin a Serie A clash on Sunday night.
Martinez scored in the 34th minute of the game with a header to seal the victory at San Siro.
With the win, second-placed Inter stay 13 points behind leaders Napoli, who defeated Spezia 3-0 earlier on Sunday, with Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen scoring a brace.
Read Also: Osimhen scores in Napoli’s derby win over Salernitana
Inter had two goals disallowed late on – substitute Romelu Lukaku’s effort was ruled out for a foul on Malick Thiaw and Martinez’s strike for offside.
Milan, who dropped to sixth in Serie A this weekend, have lost five of their last six games in all competitions.
Stefano Pioli’s side did not manage a shot on target until the 75th minute, when Andre Onana denied Brahim Diaz.
The title remains firmly in Napoli’s hands as they soar at the top of the league.
