Martinez takes over as Portugal coach after Santos exit

Portugal has hired a former Belgium and Everton manager Roberto Martinez as the national team head coach.

The 49-year-old Spaniard is taking over from Fernando Santos, who resigned his role after Portugal exited the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Martinez had also left his role as Belgium coach following their exit from the World Cup, ending a six-year reign.

“I am very happy to represent one of the national teams with the best talent in the world,” said Martinez.

“I am very excited to be here,” said Martinez. “From the first time I spoke with the president of the federation I knew this was a sporting project that would excite me,” he added.

“I understand there are great expectations and big objectives, but there is a great team of people at the federation and I have great excitement that together we can achieve those objectives.”

Portugal football president Fernando Gomes said: “This is an important moment for the national team.”

Martinez managed Wigan for four years, winning the FA Cup in 2013, before moving on to Everton for three years, where they twice ended 11th in the Premier League and once finished fifth.

After being named Belgium’s coach in 2016, he guided the team to third place at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and the top of the Fifa rankings.

During Santos’ eight years in command, Portugal won the 2016 European Championship and the 2018–19 Nations League.

However, they only managed to win one of their three group games in Qatar, and Santos’ decision to bench Cristiano Ronaldo for the semifinal games cast a shadow over their entire campaign.

