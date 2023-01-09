Sports
Martinez takes over as Portugal coach after Santos exit
Portugal has hired a former Belgium and Everton manager Roberto Martinez as the national team head coach.
The 49-year-old Spaniard is taking over from Fernando Santos, who resigned his role after Portugal exited the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Martinez had also left his role as Belgium coach following their exit from the World Cup, ending a six-year reign.
“I am very happy to represent one of the national teams with the best talent in the world,” said Martinez.
Read Also: Why we lost to Morocco —Belgium coach, Martinez
“I am very excited to be here,” said Martinez. “From the first time I spoke with the president of the federation I knew this was a sporting project that would excite me,” he added.
“I understand there are great expectations and big objectives, but there is a great team of people at the federation and I have great excitement that together we can achieve those objectives.”
Portugal football president Fernando Gomes said: “This is an important moment for the national team.”
Martinez managed Wigan for four years, winning the FA Cup in 2013, before moving on to Everton for three years, where they twice ended 11th in the Premier League and once finished fifth.
After being named Belgium’s coach in 2016, he guided the team to third place at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and the top of the Fifa rankings.
During Santos’ eight years in command, Portugal won the 2016 European Championship and the 2018–19 Nations League.
However, they only managed to win one of their three group games in Qatar, and Santos’ decision to bench Cristiano Ronaldo for the semifinal games cast a shadow over their entire campaign.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...