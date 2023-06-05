Martins Amaewhule emerges as new speaker of Rivers Assembly

The lawmaker representing Obio/Akpor State Constituency, Martin Amaewhule, on Monday, emerged as the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Amaewhule was elected by the lawmakers shortly after the proclamation of the Assembly by Governor Siminialaye Fubara in Port Harcourt.

The lawmaker representing Gokana State Constituency, Mr. Dumle Mao elected as the Deputy Speaker of the House.

In his address shortly after taking the oath of office, the new speaker promised a “top-class parliament” that would come up with legislation that would stand the test of time.

He thanked the lawmakers for choosing him as the new speaker and assured the Assembly would not betray the trust of the people in the state.

