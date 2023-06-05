Politics
Martins Amaewhule emerges as new speaker of Rivers Assembly
The lawmaker representing Obio/Akpor State Constituency, Martin Amaewhule, on Monday, emerged as the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly.
Amaewhule was elected by the lawmakers shortly after the proclamation of the Assembly by Governor Siminialaye Fubara in Port Harcourt.
The lawmaker representing Gokana State Constituency, Mr. Dumle Mao elected as the Deputy Speaker of the House.
READ ALSO: Wike forwards 18 commissioner nominees to Rivers Assembly
In his address shortly after taking the oath of office, the new speaker promised a “top-class parliament” that would come up with legislation that would stand the test of time.
He thanked the lawmakers for choosing him as the new speaker and assured the Assembly would not betray the trust of the people in the state.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...