MARTINS’ DEATH: NPFL games suspended until ‘medical equipment compliance’ at all venues

The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) has been put on hold following the shocking demise of Chineme Martins of Nasarawa United last Sunday.

The decision comes after it was reported that Martins, who slumped while on the field of play, could have regained life if the medical equipment at the venue were functional.

Via a tweet following the game, an eye witness at the venue in Lafia, claimed that the ambulance situated at the township stadium failed to start as all efforts to rush Martins to the hospital after the fall proved abortive.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has therefore halted all league games until there is medical equipment compliance at different league venues of the NPFL.

In a statement on Tuesday, the football body “expressed deep sadness” over the death of the defender during a Match Day 23 league game against Katsina United.

On the suspension of league matches, the NFF said it is taking the step after it had, in collaboration with the Ministry of Sports, reviewed the situation with the League Management Company (LMC).

“This decision came after the Ministry of Youth and Sports, in conjunction with the NFF engaged the LMC to review the situation,” the statement read.

“With immediate effect no further NPFL league match be played except there is full compliment of the medical equipment and personnel as provided in the NFF Club Licensing Regulations.

“Effective compliance date is Saturday March 14, 2020.”

Meanwhile, all Match Commissioners and the host FA have also been instructed to ensure they inspect all the facilities including carrying out test runs before giving go-ahead for any match to be played.

The NFF and LMC will ensure full compliance, according to the statement.

