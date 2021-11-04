News
Marwa advocates drug test for couples
The Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig-Gen. Buba Marwa (retd), on Thursday, called for a compulsory drug test for intending couples in the country.
Marwa made the call in his address at the public presentation of a book titled: “Legacies of A Legend,’ written in honour of a former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bamanga Tukur, in Abuja.
He said: “Before I leave this stage, I must take advantage of this audience. Please, how many of you will like your daughters to marry drug addicts? Raise your hands.
“Before the wedding, we always do HIV tests. We also do genotype tests. I appeal to you, please, let also have a drug test before wedding.”
He described Tukur as an astute administrator and philanthropist.
