Marwa advocates drug test for couples

The Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig-Gen. Buba Marwa (retd), on Thursday, called for a compulsory drug test for intending couples in the country.

Marwa made the call in his address at the public presentation of a book titled: “Legacies of A Legend,’ written in honour of a former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bamanga Tukur, in Abuja.

He said: “Before I leave this stage, I must take advantage of this audience. Please, how many of you will like your daughters to marry drug addicts? Raise your hands.

READ ALSO: Drug barons tempt NDLEA personnel with bribes – Marwa

“Before the wedding, we always do HIV tests. We also do genotype tests. I appeal to you, please, let also have a drug test before wedding.”

He described Tukur as an astute administrator and philanthropist.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now