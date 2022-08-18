Mary Njoku explains how women are cause of marital issues in homes

Nigerian actress, Mary Njoku has revealed that married women should not get too excited when their husbands contribute in nurturing the kids and doing other house chores.

In her post on Instagram, Njoku who is married to businessman, Jason Njoku mentioned that men are equally part of the home, hence, they should take care of their children as well. The actress mentioned that the children belong to the husband, therefore, he should not be ‘congratulated’ for doing what is required of him.

She went on to mention that cleaning the house should not be left to one partner alone.

Read also:Actress, Mary Njoku, shares controversial view about paternity fraud, DNA test

She added:

“A family friend cleared his plate after eating. And his wife was showering him with praises for helping HER. HIS own plate o😉!

Na WE be the cause of OUR problems.”

Read her various post below.

The actress went further to write;

“But, If your SPOUSE cooks for YOU (not the kids o) or washes YOUR clothes (not una bedsheet o) or does any personal thing for you. Or even clears YOUR plate, (not his own o)Then he/she is doing it for YOU.

Worship am if you like! He / she deserves it!!!! Selflessness no easy ”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now