Entertainment
Mary Njoku explains how women are cause of marital issues in homes
Nigerian actress, Mary Njoku has revealed that married women should not get too excited when their husbands contribute in nurturing the kids and doing other house chores.
In her post on Instagram, Njoku who is married to businessman, Jason Njoku mentioned that men are equally part of the home, hence, they should take care of their children as well. The actress mentioned that the children belong to the husband, therefore, he should not be ‘congratulated’ for doing what is required of him.
She went on to mention that cleaning the house should not be left to one partner alone.
Read also:Actress, Mary Njoku, shares controversial view about paternity fraud, DNA test
She added:
“A family friend cleared his plate after eating. And his wife was showering him with praises for helping HER. HIS own plate o😉!
Na WE be the cause of OUR problems.”
Read her various post below.
The actress went further to write;
“But, If your SPOUSE cooks for YOU (not the kids o) or washes YOUR clothes (not una bedsheet o) or does any personal thing for you. Or even clears YOUR plate, (not his own o)Then he/she is doing it for YOU.
Worship am if you like! He / she deserves it!!!! Selflessness no easy ”
