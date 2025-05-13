Maryam Abacha varsity closes female hostels over safety, moral concerns

Amid rising concerns about student welfare and discipline, the management of Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria (MAAUN), Kano, has taken a decisive step to shut down two female hostels over what it described as serious breaches of conduct and safety standards.

The affected accommodations—Al-Ansar Indabo hostels located at UDB Road and Hotoro within Kano metropolis—have had their approval revoked by the university. This was announced in a statement issued on Monday by Dr. Hamza Garba, Vice President of Campus Life.

“I am directed by the management to write, inform, and bring to the attention of our esteemed parents and students that the university has withdrawn its approval for Al-Ansar Indabo female students hostels located at UDB Road and Hotoro,” the statement read.

The university said the decision was driven by multiple violations of student housing regulations, including concerns about student safety, inadequate basic utilities, and what it described as morally questionable behaviour occurring within the hostels.

Read also: PDP group rejects Saraki’s role in reconciliation committee, cites track record of betrayal, division

“These issues pose a serious threat to the well-being of our students,” Dr. Garba noted. He further elaborated that infractions included “reported cases of immoral behaviour, poor water and electricity supply, student violence, unauthorised movement at night, and the sharing of facilities with unknown tenants.”

The university stressed that it would not tolerate environments that undermine its code of conduct and commitment to providing safe and secure accommodation for students. As a result, all affected students have been ordered to vacate the hostels immediately after their current semester examinations.

“Management is working closely with relevant security agencies to ensure total compliance with the directive,” the statement added.

Parents and students have been advised to seek information about alternative, university-approved accommodations by contacting the Office of the Vice President, Campus Life.

The institution concluded by warning that it would not be liable for any consequences that may result from ignoring the directive.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now