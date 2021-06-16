Politics
Masari faults Buhari, says responsibility of protecting citizens lies with FG
Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has disagreed with President Muhammadu Buhari’s stance that governors should be held responsible for insecurity in their states.
Masari, who was a guest on an Arise TV programme on Tuesday, said the Federal Government has the responsibility of ensuring the protection of lives and property of citizens in every part of the country
Masari also faulted Buhari for attributing the worsening security challenges in the country to the failure of states and local governments across the country to manage security issues in their respective domains.
However, Masari opined that going by Constitutional provisions, it was wrong for anybody to blame states and local governments over insecurity in the country.
“It is the responsibility of the Federal Government to ensure protection of lives and property of citizens in all nooks and cranny of the country.
Read also: Masari to quit politics in 2023
“When you look at the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the issue of security is under the Exclusive List.
“So, it is the responsibility of the Federal Government and states can only complement and that’s what we have always done and are still doing.
“From the local governments, we assist the police, the DSS, the NSDC. There may be states that do not complement efforts of the security agencies and perhaps those are the states that the president was referring to.
“But sincerely speaking, based on provisions of the Constitution, the blame should go to the Federal Government for the general state of insecurity in Nigeria” the Katsina governor said.
By Isaac Dachen…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....