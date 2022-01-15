Masari orders reopening of fuel stations, markets in Katsina

The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, on Saturday ordered the reopening of all fuel stations and cattle markets closed down by the government in the state.

Masari ordered the closure of the fuel stations and markets in two Emirate Councils in August last year over the worsening insecurity in the state.

In a statement issued by the Director of Press in the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Abdullahi Yar’Adua, the governor charged all district and village heads in the affected areas to be vigilant and report any suspicious movement in their territories to security agents.

Katsina has recorded several attacks by bandits in the last two years.

The governor had late last year charged the people of Katsina to defend themselves against bandits and other criminals in the state.

