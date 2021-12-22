News
Masari signs Katsina 2022 budget of N323.2bn
The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, on Wednesday signed the state’s 2022 budget of N323.2 billion.
The state House of Assembly passed the budget on Tuesday.
The governor signed the budget shortly after the Speaker of the House, Alhaji Tasi’u Maigari, presented the document to him at the Government House in Katsina.
Masari had on November 17 presented the 2022 appropriation bill of N340.9 billion tagged: “Budget of Economic Resilience” to the parliament.
The governor said the budget, which was reduced by about N15 billion by the lawmakers, would focus on the completion of all ongoing projects across the state.
He said: “This particular budget is significant to us as a government and as a political party because this will be the last full-year budget of this administration.
READ ALSO: Okowa signs Delta 2022 budget of N479bn, five other bills
“That is why it is very important and significant to us, especially in terms of implementing what is in this budget.
“And we must have discipline in terms of implementation of this budget, because it is directed towards completing all the jobs we have started. Very few new jobs were added to this budget.”
He thanked the lawmakers for the passage of the budget within 35 days to enable its implementation cycle to run from January to December.
Masari urged the lawmakers to make valuable inputs to governance by carrying out oversights of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) in the state.
