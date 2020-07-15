Masari wants Katsina Assembly to probe N52bn fraud allegation against his govt

Governor Bello Masari has asked the Katsina State House of Assembly to probe allegations of fraud and embezzlement of over N52 billion leveled against his government.

The allegation was levelled against the government by a Kaduna-based business man, Alhaji Mahadi Shehu.

The request was disclosed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr Mustapha Mohammed Inuwa.

He made the disclosure in a Radio Nigeria Programme monitored in Katsina.

While answering questions on the alleged fraud Inuwa said:

”We are humans and bound to make mistakes. If you have issues, meet government for clarity and not unnecessarily going to the media.

‘’The state government has given the House of Assembly the green light to investigate the allegations by Mahadi Shehu and to invite whosoever, without any interruption.

“Based on my knowledge, we don’t have any misunderstanding between myself and Mahadi and I know it has been quite some time that we met, likewise the Governor told me that he even worked with his Elder brother in Water Board and there was no issue that may necessitate this his unproductive action.

“We even had a transaction with him recently, when he sent some drugs to me. We don’t have issues with him, at all, neither does the Governor.

“But just like what you said it has something to do with politics and it is ahead of the 2023 election.

‘‘There are people eyeing the governorship position. So if they do not bring dispute or slander someone perceived to be standing on their way, their mission will not be achieved.”

He also noted at the programme that there were people in the state interested in seeing the troubling security issues in the state to continue.

He said their aim was to use the security in the state to discredit the current administration and to say it had failed in the fight against insecurity in Katsina during the 2023 campaigns.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the House of Assembly Committee, Abduljalah Runka, told the BBC Hausa programme that the state lawmakers had started to investigate the allegation of fraud against the state government in order to ascertain the truth.

