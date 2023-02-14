Masari withdraws alleged N11bn fraud case against ex-Katsina Governor, Shema

Governor Aminu Masari’s government has withdrawn a case of alleged misappropriation of N11 billion Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) funds against Katsina’s ex-Governor, Ibrahim Shema.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had in 2016 declared the former governor wanted for allegedly embezzling state funds running into billions of naira.

This followed Shema’s consistent refusal to honour invitations by the anti-graft Commission.

The former Governor alongside three others—Lawal Safana, Ibrahim Dankaba and Sani Makana—who were part of his administration were later arraigned on a 24-count charge bordering on criminal beach of trust, fraud, conspiracy, forgery, etc to which he pleaded not guilty.

However, Malam Abdulrahman Umar, Katsina’s Director of Public Prosecution, on Monday, said the case had been withdrawn.

Umar noted: “The state government filed a nolle prosecute. This is the power of a state attorney-general under Section 211 of the 1999 constitution as (amended), to either institute an action on a criminal case against any person before any court of law.

“The attorney general can take over any criminal proceedings against any person, as well as power to discontinue with any case at any stage of the proceeding before judgment is entered.

“The attorney-general exercised that power and we went with it and the court gladly accepted that position of the attorney general to discontinue with the case.

“To that effect, the former governor and Lawal Dankaba were discharged from all charges against them. That is the position of the state government at the moment. But the EFCC’s case is still ongoing.”

