Masari’s call for self-defence confirms security agents’ inability to tackle bandits – CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Wednesday described as unfortunate, call by the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, for people of the state to defend themselves against bandits.

The governor had in a chat on the Hausa Service of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) challenged the people of Katsina to acquire arms in a bid to protect themselves from bandits terrorizing communities in the North-West.

The CAN Vice Chairman (Northern region), Rev. John Hayab, who reacted to the governor’s remark in Abuja, said the organisation was concerned that security agencies had been unable to redress the issue of banditry and other crimes in the region.

He said Governor Masari’s comment was a confirmation of the inability of the security agencies to prevail against the criminals.

Hayab said: “The public talk by Governor Masari about self-defense is not new to us and our constitution.

“The only concern, we have is that our security agencies will use this to arrest more victims whose only sin is having guns to defend themselves while the criminals will continue to do havoc and will not be arrested.

“When a serving governor repeatedly makes this type of comment that Governor Masari is making which, to my knowledge, is the second time he is saying that citizens should get weapons to defend themselves; then know that he is aware that our security forces cannot defeat the bandits.

“It’s unfortunate that our leaders would advise citizens who are still waiting for a miracle to happen with regards to defeating the bandits to wake up and perform the miracle themselves.

“Those we have been praying and hoping that they will defeat the terrorist for us are saying that they cannot help us.”

