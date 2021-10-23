Sports
Mason Mount scores hat-trick as Chelsea wallop Norwich 7-0
English footballer, Mason Mount scored a hat-trick as Premier League leaders Chelsea thrashed bottom club Norwich at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.
Mount scored an eight-minute opener – his first Chelsea goal since their Champions League semi-final second leg win against Real Madrid in May.
Callum Hudson-Odoi doubled the lead in the 18th minute before Reece James scored the Blues’ third goal before half-time.
Read Also: Chelsea return to top of EPL after holding off late Brentford scare to win
Defender Ben Chilwell then netted for the fourth successive game to extend Chelsea’s lead shortly into the second half.
Max Aarons’ own goal followed before Mount’s late double wrapped up the win for the hosts.
Norwich defender Ben Gibson was sent off for two yellow cards to cap a miserable afternoon for the away side, who remain rooted to the bottom of the table and without a win this season.
