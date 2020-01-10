Mass Communication was unbundled not scrapped —NUC

The NUC (National Universities Commission) has unbundled seven more degree programmes under Mass Communication and has instructed that the new development took effect from the 2020/2021 academic session across all higher institutions.

NUC Director of Corporate Affairs, Ibrahim Yakassai in a chat with journalists on Thursday said that all Faculties, Schools and Colleges of Communication & Media Studies are mandated to offer these seven new programmes: Journalism & Media Studies, Public Relations, Advertising, Broadcasting, Film & Multi-Media Studies, Development Communication Studies, Information & Media Studies.

“We did not phase mass communication out” He futher revealed “We have unbundled means we have broken it into seven-degree programmes for universities wishing to adopt it, but, those who wish to retain mass communication as it is, are also allowed to retain it.

According to him, this development was in a bid to align the educational system with the growing trends all over the world.

On why Mass Communication was not scrapped, he said “We will retain the Mass Communication for those universities that have not yet developed the full competencies in the areas.”

