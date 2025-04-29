Connect with us

﻿’Mass defections to APC meaningless, ruling party pocketed by few individuals’ —El-Rufai

Former Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has dismissed the recent gale of high-profile defections by politicians from opposition parties to the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying such defections are meaningless as the ruling party has been pocketed by a few individuals.

El-Rufai who made the assertion while interacting with journalists in Kano on Monday, said the detection of Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, and a number of PDP chieftains in the state, as well as rumoured mass defections in Kano, have been is widely exaggerated and lack real electoral significance.

The former FCT Minister who himself recently defected from the APC, stressed that such defections are quite meaningless as political power ultimately rests with the people and not with political heavyweights

“As far as I’m concerned, the defection of high-profile politicians is not the issue. The APC started well but ended up being pocketed by one or two individuals,” El-Rufai said.

“These defections are good for headlines and to sell newspapers, but politically on the ground, if you don’t have the people, your profile means nothing.

“We want to return politics to the people, not to godfathers or so-called high-profile politicians,” he noted.

Speaking further, the ex-governor dismissed the assumption that the detection of governors from one party to another will determine outcome of elections in their states, emphasizing that the collective will of the Nigerian people is stronger.

“A governor has only one vote. Nigerians have millions. If the people say no, it’s over

“Even the president had a sitting governor and still lost Lagos. I was governor of Kaduna State. “I fought hard to deliver the president in my state, but I lost. Governors don’t determine election results — the people do, ” he added.

