Massive gridlock on Lagos-Ibadan expressway, motorists stranded | Ripples Nigeria

Massive gridlock on Lagos-Ibadan expressway, motorists stranded
The gridlock on Lagos-Ibadan expressway, on Saturday, March 27, left many motorists and commuters stranded, as passengers were seen trekking long distance to get to their destinations.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that the FRSC and other agencies had been battling with the gridlock since Friday.
Many motorists slept on the highway as a result of the traffic snarl, while the FRSC and other agencies were busy battling with the situation to ease traffic flow.
The gridlock had extended to some parts of Ibadan metropolis, such as Soka, New Garage, Challenge and Ojoo, with motorists and passengers having difficulties getting to their respective destinations.
Speaking on the development, the FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Mrs Uche Chukwurah, however, said there was no accident or broken down vehicles that could have caused the gridlock on the expressway.
Chukwurah identified motorists’ impatience, lane indiscipline and not giving consideration to other road users as major causes of the gridlock.
She noted that the gridlock started around Orienta axis on the expressway, where a construction company had closed a lane and diverted traffic to the other lane.
The sector commander said that motorists only needed to move few kilometers before moving back to the normal two lanes, stressing, however, that they were impatient, hence the traffic snarl.
Chukwurah insisted that the ongoing reconstruction of the expressway, which had been on for a long time, was not the cause of the gridlock, but lack of patience on the part of the motorists.
She called on motorists to always exercise patience and give consideration to other road users while on the road and as well obey traffic rules and regulations to avoid experiencing such situations.
