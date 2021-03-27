 Massive gridlock on Lagos-Ibadan expressway, motorists stranded | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Latest

Massive gridlock on Lagos-Ibadan expressway, motorists stranded

Published

3 hours ago

on

The gridlock on Lagos-Ibadan expressway, on Saturday, March 27, left many motorists and commuters stranded, as passengers were seen trekking long distance to get to their destinations.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the FRSC and other agencies had been battling with the gridlock since Friday.

Many motorists slept on the highway as a result of the traffic snarl, while the FRSC and other agencies were busy battling with the situation to ease traffic flow.

The gridlock had extended to some parts of Ibadan metropolis, such as Soka, New Garage, Challenge and Ojoo, with motorists and passengers having difficulties getting to their respective destinations.

Speaking on the development, the FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Mrs Uche Chukwurah, however, said there was no accident or broken down vehicles that could have caused the gridlock on the expressway.

READ ALSO: Lagos govt engages Port stakeholders to eliminate Apapa gridlock

Chukwurah identified motorists’ impatience, lane indiscipline and not giving consideration to other road users as major causes of the gridlock.

She noted that the gridlock started around Orienta axis on the expressway, where a construction company had closed a lane and diverted traffic to the other lane.

The sector commander said that motorists only needed to move few kilometers before moving back to the normal two lanes, stressing, however, that they were impatient, hence the traffic snarl.

Chukwurah insisted that the ongoing reconstruction of the expressway, which had been on for a long time, was not the cause of the gridlock, but lack of patience on the part of the motorists.

She called on motorists to always exercise patience and give consideration to other road users while on the road and as well obey traffic rules and regulations to avoid experiencing such situations.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations2 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects  (I)

There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...

Sports

Super Eagles Super Eagles
Sports2 hours ago

Super Eagles qualify for 2021 AFCON after Lesotho, S’Leone play goalless

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have qualified for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations even before playing against Benin Republic...
Sports3 hours ago

Iwobi out of Nigeria squad for Benin duel after testing positive for COVID-19

Alex Iwobi will not be participating in the game between the Super Eagles and Benin Republic in Porto-Novo on Saturday....
Sports5 hours ago

Simy Nwankwo’s son honoured with citizenship after father calls out racism

The son of Super Eagles forward, Simy Nwankwo has been given a honorary citizenship of the Italian city of Crotone...
Super Eagles Super Eagles
Sports11 hours ago

MATCHDAY! Super Eagles seek Nations Cup ticket in Benin Republic duel

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be facing the Squirrels of Benin Republic in an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)...
Sports1 day ago

‘Too toxic to ignore’ – Thierry Henry to quit social media over racism, bullying

Arsenal legend, Thierry Henry has announced his exit from social media, citing the heightened level of racist abuses as well...

Latest Tech News

Latest3 hours ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

From equity raiser, which is now becoming a weekly affairs, to opportunity windows for African entrepreneurs; the week was characterised...
Latest1 day ago

Congress calls out Twitter boss for tweeting during hearing. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Congress calls out...
Latest2 days ago

Nigerian fintech startup Bankly raises $2m in seed funding round. 2 other things and a trivia

Here are updates on developments and events going on around the tech world today. 1. Nigerian fintech startup Bankly raises...
Tech3 days ago

Bitcoin crashes after Elon Musk confirms Tesla’s receipt of cryptocurrency for car purchase

The value of Bitcoin crashed in the market after Tesla Founder, Elon Musk, confirmed that customers would be able to...
Latest3 days ago

Paychant launches platform for Nigerians to buy airtime with Bitcoin. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Pan-African Fintech Accelerator selects 10...
Latest4 days ago

Ten African startups to pitch at Y Combinator’s W21 batch demo day. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Ten African startups to pitch...