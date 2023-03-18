Massive vote buying reported in Cross River

Massive vote buying has been reported in several local government areas of Cross River State which has led to the disruption of the governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections on Saturday.

According to election observers, immediately after the accreditation of voters for the commencement of the polls across the 18 Local Government Councils, hoodlums and political thugs began unleashing terror on voters while party agents embarked on open vote buying at different polling units.

The observers said the most affected councils were Calabar Municipality, Calabar South, Ugep and Yakurr local government areas.

A party agent who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that in Yakurr LGA, an APC agent was openly offering money to voters in the licensing office polling unit.

READ ALSO:Gunmen abduct Cross River Commissioner, Gertrude Njar

“In Calabar Municipality, Ward 6, Polling Unit 001, there were irregularities being done by APC and PDP agents such as assisting voters in voting in the polling booth; writing names going, and voting and getting money as well as refreshments after voting is done. They were openly buying votes even in the presence of security operatives,” he said.

“In the same Ward 6, Polling Units 12 and 13, by Presbyterian Primary School, Ikot Ishie, in Calabar South, it was a battle of vote-buying from both the PDP and APC. They paid between N500 to N2000 and above, depending on your weight.

“What they do is that you write your name, go and vote, come back with ink in your thumb, and get your money. For the other, you write your name first, vote and come get your money,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now