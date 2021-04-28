MASSOB accuses Presidency of Fulani agenda over support for embattled Pantami | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
MASSOB accuses Presidency of Fulani agenda over support for embattled Pantami
The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra on Tuesday, accused the Presidency of favouring “Fulani interest and Islamic religious agenda.”
This stance by MASSOB came in the aftermath of support for the embattled Minister of Communications, Isa Pantami, by the Presidency who explained that Nigerians should forgive him for his extremist views in the past.
However, MASSOB, in a statement issued by its factional leader, Uchenna Madu titled ‘Buhari has vindicated MASSOB through Isa Pantami’s appointment’, said, “Pantami is a qualified and excellent tool in the hand of President Buhari in his primitive quest of making the Nigerian state as the permanent homeland for all Fulani scattered in West Africa.”
Madu further stated that the appointment of Pantami was a ploy to ensure the spread of the “Fulanistic agenda of Islamizing the country by all means, including electronic digitization and communication.”
READ ALSO: Embattled Pantami raises the alarm, claims doctored videos against him coming
MASSOB described Pantami as an ardent promoter/supporter of radical and extreme Islamism.
The statement partly read, “It is only in the southern and middle beltan Christian-dominated regions that Pantami’s National Identification Number (NIN) registration was made extremely compulsory.
“The NIN registration was an electronic digital instrument of monitoring the personal data of the people of southern and middle beltan regions. It will also be a major electronic means of disfranchising the electorate from the southern and middle beltan regions and rigging the presidential election results of 2023 to favour the Fulani interest and Islamic religious agenda.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Benzema, Pulisic score as Madrid, Chelsea play first-leg draw in UCL semi
Karim Benzema and Christian Pulisic were on target for their respective clubs as Real Madrid held Chelsea to a 1-1...
EPL top four: Leicester won’t make last season’s mistake —Iheanacho
Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho says he does not want what happened to Leicester City last season to repeat itself...
SportsBusiness: Liverpool announce £46m loss; Arsenal ‘not for sale’ amid takeover interests
English Premier League club, Liverpool have announced that they made a pre-tax loss of £46m for the year ending 31...
Nagelsmann to replace Flick as Bayern manager at end of season
RB Leipzig coach, Julian Nagelsmann will be replacing Hansi Flick as manager of Bayern Munich at the end of the...
Osimhen scores goal no.7 as Napoli overtake Juventus in UCL qualification race
Victor Osimhen has continued to score for Napoli as his effort on Monday helped them beat 10-man Torino 2-0 in...
Latest Tech News
Ladda to lead Africa to Seedstars 2020/21 Grand Finale. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1) Ladda to lead...
OPPO to launch new 5G phone. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1) Healthtech startup TIBU...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued the policy banning cryptocurrencies in Nigeria, most international tech companies have been...
Nigeria’s FairMoney launches venture in India. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s FairMoney launches...
USAID launches food security challenge for Nigerian Agrictech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Amazon, skips Nigeria,...
Facebook to proceed with its crypto, Diem, after opposition from regulators
The much-criticised cryptocurrency from Facebook, Diem, will proceed with its launch after two years of scrutiny and criticism from various...