MASSOB accuses Presidency of Fulani agenda over support for embattled Pantami | Ripples Nigeria

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra on Tuesday, accused the Presidency of favouring “Fulani interest and Islamic religious agenda.”

This stance by MASSOB came in the aftermath of support for the embattled Minister of Communications, Isa Pantami, by the Presidency who explained that Nigerians should forgive him for his extremist views in the past.

However, MASSOB, in a statement issued by its factional leader, Uchenna Madu titled ‘Buhari has vindicated MASSOB through Isa Pantami’s appointment’, said, “Pantami is a qualified and excellent tool in the hand of President Buhari in his primitive quest of making the Nigerian state as the permanent homeland for all Fulani scattered in West Africa.”

Madu further stated that the appointment of Pantami was a ploy to ensure the spread of the “Fulanistic agenda of Islamizing the country by all means, including electronic digitization and communication.”

READ ALSO: Embattled Pantami raises the alarm, claims doctored videos against him coming

MASSOB described Pantami as an ardent promoter/supporter of radical and extreme Islamism.

The statement partly read, “It is only in the southern and middle beltan Christian-dominated regions that Pantami’s National Identification Number (NIN) registration was made extremely compulsory.

“The NIN registration was an electronic digital instrument of monitoring the personal data of the people of southern and middle beltan regions. It will also be a major electronic means of disfranchising the electorate from the southern and middle beltan regions and rigging the presidential election results of 2023 to favour the Fulani interest and Islamic religious agenda.”

Join the conversation

Opinions