MASSOB announces public holiday in honour of "Biafran heroes", orders sit at home | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
MASSOB announces public holiday in honour of “Biafran heroes”, orders sit at home
The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has declared May 31 as a holiday to mark the 2021 Biafra Day.
This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by a factional MASSOB leader, Uchenna Madu, who said this year’s anniversary is unique and special because it falls on a Sunday.
Madu said that Biafra was declared on May 30, 1967, by General Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu.
He said the date is sacrosanct and sacred to the history and lives of the Biafra Republic, adding that the ordinances Ojukwu laid must be adhered to.
“All the churches in Biafra land must observe special prayers and supplication for the fallen Biafra heroes during the civil war,” he noted.
Madu also urged religious and church leaders to “stop praying for the betterment of the Islamic Republic of Nigeria”.
READ ALSO: Sen Abaribe absolves IPOB, MASSOB from attacks in South-East
“There will be movements and normal social activities on May 30th being Sunday because of Christian worship but there will be a sit at home exercise on May 31st being Monday for the people of Biafra as a mark of solidarity and honour to the Biafra land.”
MASSOB further directed all markets, schools, banks, and all other public offices, “in Biafra land to observe the sit-at-home exercise as a mark of respect for our fatherland.”
“In the spirit of brotherhood and Biafranism, MASSOB and other pro-Biafra organizations have unanimously agreed and resolved to jointly observe, commemorate and celebrate together”, the statement added.
By Mayowa Oladeji
