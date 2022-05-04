MASSOB demands Kanu’s release, Igbo president in 2023

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) on Wednesday demanded the immediate release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, from detention.

In a statement issued by its leader, Uchenna Madu, the group also demanded the zoning of the presidency to the South-East in 2023.

The group’s remark came a few days after its former leader, Ralph Uwazurike, declared his opposition to the ongoing quest for president of the South-East extraction next year.

He also announced his support for the presidential bid of the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello.

Kanu, who was brought back to the country on June 27 last year, is standing trial for alleged treason and terrorism at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

On President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Ebonyi State on Thursday, MASSOB said it has nothing against the President’s visit to the South-East, adding that Kanu’s release would douse tension in the region.

READ ALSO: MASSOB warns Northern Coalition over attacks on Igbo leaders

The statement read: “As President Muhammadu Buhari visits Ebonyi State, MASSOB reminds Mr. President that only the release of IPOB leader will douse tension in the zone as well as restore a peaceful atmosphere to the entire country.

“MASSOB also reminds President Muhammadu Buhari that the continuous detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in DSS custody will only worsen the security challenges facing the country, it will also continue to affect the economy.

“MASSOB will not be against the visit of President Buhari to Ebonyi State. We are making these two major demands as part of our contributions to peace as being clamoured by well-meaning citizens.

“MASSOB requests President Muhammadu Buhari to facilitate and ensure that one of the many South-East presidential aspirants succeeds him in 2023 to help the country diffuse many bottled up anger which has fuelled agitations.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now