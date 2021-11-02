MASSOB insists on Anambra guber poll, deploys personnel to assist INEC

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has declared its support for the November 6 governorship elections in Anambra State, while denouncing the sit-at-home order purportedly imposed by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The group also said it will deploy its personnel in all local government areas of Anambra State to see to the peaceful conduct of the exercise.

In a communiqué signed by MASSOB’s Leader and Director of Information, Uchenna Madu and Edeson Samuel, respectively, in Enugu, on Monday, the group said it was in support of the election going on and will do its best to see to it running smoothly, while also warning the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against manipulating the outcome of the poll.

The communiqué titled, ‘Anambra election must hold,’ and made available to Ripples Nigeria reads in part:

“Having studied the political, economic, religious and social implications of not having a credible election in Anambra State and the political mourning that may erupt by imposing a non-representative of Ndi Anambra as their governor, MASSOB declares that the Anambra governorship election slated for November 6, 2021, will hold as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

“That the Anambra State governorship election must be peaceful and credible as MASSOB has issued instructions to our 21 LGA coordinators, three senatorial zonal leaders, 310 provincial administrators and all MASSOB security personnel to assist in effecting a peaceful and credible election in Anambra State.

“MASSOB also frowns and denounces the purported sit-at-home order given by IPOB and vows to mobilize Ndi Anambra on the election day to come out en masse and vote for their preferred candidates.”

