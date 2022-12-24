MASSOB kicks as Nigerian govt allegedly cancels Port Harcourt-Maiduguri rail project

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has slammed the Nigerian government over the alleged cancellation of the reconstruction of the Eastern Railway project.

The leader of MASSOB, Uche Madu, conveyed the group’s dissatisfaction in a statement in Owerri on Friday.

The Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo, had on Wednesday hinted at the unlikelihood of the project being completed by the Buhari-led administration.

The Minister, who briefed newsmen after the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting, also attributed stoppage of works on the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri Easter Rail to insecurity and incessantly vandalism.

Reacting to the claim, MASSOB described as untrue the claim by the federal government that the railway construction was stalled due to attacks on workers.

The group disagreed with the government on the claim of harassment of workers in Abia State by youths and lampooned Buhari for developing most northern states and abandoning the south-east.

The statement read: “The leadership of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) have disagreed and lambasted the Nigeria Federal government on their resolution to cancel the reconstruction of the Eastern Railway project with an excuse of no money to fund the project.

“President Muhammadu Buhari led Federal government is not ashamed of the impunities they have committed and are still committing through various sectors of his corrupt administration.

“Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal government speedily and rigorously developed the core northern states, build and promote modern railway transportation across northern states and Lagos state including constructing a highway with money from crude oils from southeastern states.

“They showcased their hypocritical tendencies against the eastern region with reckless abandon. It is hypocritical and unacceptable that there is no money to fund the Eastern Railway project.”

“MASSOB also disagrees and rejects the report by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal government that the China Civil Engineering and Construction Company workers are incessantly harassed by youths in Abia state.

“This Chinese construction company have not started their work in Abia state, even their staff are not in Abia state.”

