MASSOB leader, Uwazurike, accuses S’East presidential aspirants of lobbying North for VP slots

Leader of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Ralph Uwazuruike, has accused 2023 presidential aspirants from the South-East of only pretending to be in the race while they are only lobbying the North to get vice presidential spots.

Uwazuruike who threw his weight behind Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello last week and mobilised youths in Imo State to stage a walk for the APC candidate, said the presidential aspirants from the South-East are all pretending to be serious while secretly aligning with aspirants from the north to get slots to be their running mates.

Uwazurike who addressed a press conference on Sunday in Owerri, insisted that as far as he was concerned, there was no Igbo man in the presidential race who is really serious about gunning for the position.

“No Igbo man is contesting for the presidency. All these people you are seeing are pretenders. I repeat, no Igbo man, let them swear, all of them, that they are not going to the North to lobby for vice president,” Uwazuruike said.

“People have called me from the North telling me that all those clamouring to be president are the ones seeking to be vice presidents. I laughed because I know them.

“None of these people you are supporting today are serious. They are all looking for vice president; all of them, from A to Z, I challenge them. They are pretenders.”

Though the MASSOB leader did not mention the names of the aspirants he was referring to. The race for the 2023 presidency has the likes of former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi, Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, Ebonyi State Governor Dave Umahi, former Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha and former CBN Deputy Governor Kingsley Moghalu, amongst others.

