MASSOB: Nigerian military to blame for Kanu’s parents death

The deaths of the parents of the Leader of the Indigenous people of Biafra, (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu have been blamed on the Nigerian military.

The Movement for Actualisation of a Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), in a statement by its leader, Uche Madu, on Wednesday, said the Nigerian military fast-tracked their death.

According to Madu, the invasion of Kanu’s home in Umuahia, Abia State in 2017 by the Nigerian military foisted trauma and psychological challenge on Kanu’s parents, describing the death of the traditional ruler and his wife “as greater shock to the MASSOB and the entire people of Biafra.”

“The leader of MASSOB described the factors that led to their deaths as the traumatic and psychological experience associated with the military invasion of the royal palace on September 2017. The late traditional ruler and his wife saw the Nigerian military ravaged the Afaraukwu community, they saw blood of unarmed young men and women flowed on the ground, they felt the vibration of Nigeria military weapons of warfare devastating their community. They were subjected to psychological trauma which later deteriorated their health even unto death”, the statement read in part.

