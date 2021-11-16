MASSOB urges Uba to accept outcome of Anambra election

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) on Tuesday counselled the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Anambra, Andy Uba, and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Valentine Ozigbo, against challenging the outcome of the November 6 election won by Prof. Charles Soludo of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

In a statement made available to Ripples Nigeria on Tuesday and signed by its National Director of Information, Edeson Samuel, MASSOB said Soludo’s success in the election was a victory for the Anambra people and Biafrans in general.

He group added that any attempt by the defeated candidates to challenge the outcome on court would take the state back to the dark days.

MASSOB urged Ubah, Ozigbo and other aggrieved parties to join hands with the governor-elect to empower the youths and reduce unemployment in the state.

Uba had in a statement a few days ago rejected the outcome of the election.

He alleged that the exercise was marred by irregularities.

However, Ozigbo and the Young Progressives Party (YPP) candidate, Ifeanyi Ubah, had accepted the outcome of the election and congratulated Soludo on his success in the exercise.

The statement read: “Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, congratulates Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, the Anambra State Governor-elect for his victory at the just concluded poll.

“We commend the people and other residents of Anambra State for adhering to our directives that the election will hold without dangers of fear or threat of lives; they defied all threats by coming out to vote.

“MASSOB wishes to thank all our members in Anambra State who participated in the election. We also commend the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for heeding to our encouragement and directives in conducting the governorship election in Anambra state.

“MASSOB has maintained that any projects or programs that will benefit Ndigbo and Biafra people, we will always give our support in order to achieve that project.

“MASSOB wishes to advise other contestants who lost in the Anambra State governorship election to think twice before approaching the court for litigations. They should know that their lawyers will always give them hopes of winning their cases through the courts because of their personal and monetary interests.

“MASSOB advises the political gladiators that contested in the just concluded poll in Anambra State to empower and establish the unemployed youths of their town instead of wasting their money on court cases.”

