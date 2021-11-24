MASSOB warns Northern Coalition over attacks on Igbo leaders

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) on Wednesday berated the Coalition of Northern Group (CNG) for its condemnation of some Igbo leaders.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that Chief Mbazuruike Amaechi and Igbo leaders visited President Muhammadu Buhari in Aso Villa concerning the detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

This led to a statement by the CNG spokesman, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, who had said that the Igbo leaders’ demand and Buhari’s promise represent a grand conspiracy due to the actions perpetrated against Nigerians by Nnamdi Kanu.

However, MASSOB, in a statement by Comrade Edeson Samuel, National Director of Information, described the attack on the Igbo leaders as an attack against the Igbo nation.

The statement reads, “MASSOB will always see CNG as a bunch of cowards, charlatans, and street boys that are always at the service of Fulani northern oligarchy and their mission of enthroning Islamic fundamentalism in Nigeria. They are working for the northern-based Islamic terrorist organizations including the Fulani herdsmen, Fulani bandits, Boko Haram, ISWAP, and president Muhammed Buhari-led Federal Government.

“The Suleiman Abdul-led CNG has failed to call for the arrest of Sheik Gumi who has been negotiating, dining and speaking for terrorist criminals and bandits that are killing, kidnapping and causing genocide in northern Nigeria.”

