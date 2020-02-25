Mastercard to scale up Edutech initiatives in Africa

As part of Mastercard’s strategies to achieve its vision of enabling 30 million young people in Africa secure decent employment opportunities by 2030, the financial services company, under the aegis of its foundation, has announced its intent to scale up learning and educational initiatives.

The American company revealed this earlier on Monday, February 24, 2019, via its #YoungAfricaWorks project Twitter handle, stating that its foundation would invest in practical and scalable solutions in an effort to address daily challenges facing teachers and students in Africa.

The initiative tweeted: “To give young people the opportunity to learn and prosper, The @MastercardFdn Centre of Innovative Teaching and Learning In ICT will have a special focus on practical and scalable solutions to daily challenges facing teachers and students in Africa.”

According to the company, the place of education, in realising significant growth, cannot be overemphasised on the continent. It went on to add how the Mastercard company holds education high as a national building block, thus, the essence of it remaining the core of its #YoungAfricaWorks project.

“Accessible and relevant education that provides young people with the skills and competencies needed for productive work is a vital contribution to our #YoungAfricaWorks strategy and contributes to economic growth on the continent,” an adjoining tweet stated.

In achieving this, however, Mastercard, according to the tweet, intends to support entrepreneurs and innovators who have ideas capable of transforming the education space.

“The Mastercard Foundation Centre for Innovative Teaching and Learning in ICT will support entrepreneurs who have growth-stage EdTech innovations that have the potential to improve teaching and learning in education at scale,” the company highlighted.

While 2030 is another 10 years away to the present, a lot is anticipated to unfold in years ahead. It, therefore, remains to be seen how well this project will fare, and how much success it will record in line with set targets by the Mastercard Foundation.

