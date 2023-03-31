Matawalle blames Nigerian govt for loss of his re-election bid

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, has blamed the Federal Government of working against his re-election bid in the just concluded gubernatorial election in the state.

Matawalle who revealed this while speaking with DW Hausa on Thursday, said his loss to Dauda Lawal of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 18 governorship election was because he had joined governors Nasir El-Rufai, Abdullahi Ganduje and Yahaya Bello of Kaduna, Kano and Kogi States, to drag the government to court to challenge the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Matawalle said that prior to the general elections, there were plots to punish himself, Ganduje and El-Rufai over their stance on the naira policy.

READ ALSO:Court dismisses suit seeking disqualification of Gov Matawalle, Yari, other APC candidates in Zamfara

“What’s being said is that we went to court over the new naira notes redesign. They said myself, Ganduje and El-Rufai would be punished accordingly,” Matawalle said.

“Three days to the gubernatorial election, they sent over 300 vehicles conveying soldiers into Zamfara.

“Such a high number of soldiers! If they could send them to us to fight insecurity, it would be better. But they only sent them during elections.

“My loss at the poll was a punishment from the Federal Government,” he insisted.

