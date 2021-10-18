Matawalle creates four new ministries, assigns portfolios to new commissioners

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle has approved the creation of four new ministries in the state.

The governor, in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe in Gusau on Monday, also assigned portfolios to the newly appointed commissioners.

According to Balarabe, the four ministries include; Ministry of Forestry and Livestock Development and Ministry of Wealth Creation Empowerment and Employment Generation.

The others are Ministry of Tourism and Hotels Management as well as Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

The new commissioners and their posting are as follows:

1- Ahmad Sharu Anka – Ministry of Science and Technical Education.

2- Abubakar S/Pawa Dambo – Ministry of Local Government Affairs.

3- Muh’d Umar Birnin Magaji – Ministry of Art and Culture.

4- Nasiru Zarumi Masama – Ministry of Youth and Sport Development.

5- Abdulaziz Ahmad Nahuce – Ministry of Special Duties.

6- Zainab Lawal Gummi – Ministry of Education.

7- Sufyan Bashar Yuguda – Ministry of Finance.

8- Fa’eka Marshal – Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management.

9- Rabiu Garba Gusau – Ministry of Works And Transport.

10- Yazeed Shehu Dan Fulani – Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

11- Ibrahim Abdullahi Gusau – Ministru of Forestry and Livestock Development.

12- Dr Nuradden Isah Gusau – Ministry of Environment and Solid Minerals.

13- Junaidu Kaura – Ministry of Justice

14- Ibrahim Jibo Magayaki – Ministry of Agriculture

15- Ibrahim Magaji Dosara – Ministry of Information

16- Yahaya Chado Gora, Ministry of Higher Education

17- Yahaya Muh’d Kanoma – Ministry of Wealth Creation Empowerment and Employment Generation.

18- Lawal Abubakar Zannah Badarawa- Ministry of Social And Community Development.

READ ALSO: Zamfara gov, Matawalle, orders restoration of telecom services in Gusau

19- Sheik Tukur Sani Jangebe – Ministry of Religious Affairs.

20- Aliyu Muh’d Tukur (ES) – Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning.

21- Aliyu Abuabakar MC Tsafe – Ministry of Health.

22- Retired DIG Mamman Tsafe – Ministry of Security and Home Affairs.

23- Abubakar Abdullahi Tsafe – Ministry of Tourism and Hotels Management.

24- Ibrahim Isah Mayana – Ministry of Water Resources.

25- Abdullahi Gurbin Bore – Ministry of Rural Development and Cooperatives.

It would be recalled that Matawalle, had, shortly before his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)dissolved the entire state executive council, citing the need to give others an opportunity to serve.

He said that the posting was with immediate effect.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

If you are motivated and passionate about building a global society, founded on justice, equity, fairness, transparency, accountability and superior knowledge, kindly consider donating to Ripples Nigeria’s solutions journalism.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now