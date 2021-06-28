Matawalle is free to decide his political future —PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle’s planned defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday, saying the governor is free to decide his political future.

In a statement on Monday by Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, the party said it had exhausted all mechanisms to persuade Matawalle to remain in its fold and resist the overtures of the APC.

Ologbondiyan added that in the long run, the ultimate choice on which side of the divide to belong rests with the governor as he alone can “decide the political future he wants to chart for himself.”

“As far as we are concerned, every organ of the party have spoken with Governor Matawalle on the need to remain in the PDP on whose platform he became governor of Zamfara state but the final decision is for him to make,” the PDP said.

”You will recall that the governors went to see him, party leaders have spoken with him, the National Working Committee also met and spoke with him. So, we have played our part, he has the final decision to make.”

Matawalle will be formally received into the APC on Tuesday by the party leaders led by Yobe Governor, Mai Mala Buni, who is the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the party.

By Isaac Dachen

