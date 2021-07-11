Matawalle no longer governor of Zamfara – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday knocked the Nigeria Police Force over attempts to undermine the statutory powers of the Zamfara State Deputy Governor, Mahdi Aliyu Gusau.

PDP supporters in the state had alleged harassment of the deputy governor by the police.

Gusau had assured the party that he would not join Governor Bello Matawalle in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor dumped the PDP for the ruling party about two weeks ago.

In its reaction to the alleged harassment of the deputy governor by the police, the party in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, claimed that Governor Matawalle had vacated his office in line with the Supreme Court’s ruling.

It added that Gusau is now the governor of Zamfara following Matawalle’s defection to APC.

The statement read: “Instead of harassing the deputy governor, Gusau, the police, as agents of the law, should be providing him all the protection and privileges, particularly as the formal process for his official declaration given the vacation of office by Matawalle has already commenced at the Federal High Court.

READ ALSO: PDP appoints caretaker committee in Zamfara

“The police should know that by virtue of section 221 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) as well as the judgment of the Supreme Court in Falake v. INEC (2016), that the Zamfara governorship mandate belongs to the PDP and that Gusau, not Matawalle, is now the holder of that mandate, given Matawalle’s willful defection to the APC.

“The PDP’s mandate is in no way transferable to the APC and the police and all security agencies should be guided by this.

“The PDP also cautions banks and other financial institutions to be wary of unapproved financial transactions with cronies of Governor Matawalle, particularly, given the alleged moves to sweep the coffers of the state ahead of Matawalle’s inevitable eviction by the court.

“Such institutions should be very circumspect in their dealings with impostors who have since ceased to represent the state, immediately Matawalle defected to the APC.

“The PDP calls on the Deputy Governor, Mahdi Aliyu Gusau, to remain resolute and not be deterred in any way as the people of Zamfara State are solidly behind him in resisting imposters and deserters at this trying time.”

