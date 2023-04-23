Matawalle reinstates emir suspended for conferring chieftaincy title on bandits’ kingpin

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle has reinstated the Emir of Birnin Yandoto, Alhaji Aliyu Garba, who was suspended by the state government for conferring a traditional title on one of the most dreaded bandits’ kingpin, Ado Aliero.

According to a statement on Sunday by the Secretary to the State Government, Kabiru Balarabe, the suspended Emir was reinstated because he was not found guilty of the offence he was accused to have committed when he appointed Aliero to the rank of Fulani leader.

The statement read: “This is to inform the public that, His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Zamfara State, Hon. Bello Mohammed Matawalle has approved the reinstatement of Alhaji Aliyu Garba Marafa as the Emir of Birnin Yandoto.

“His reinstatement is based on the recommendations of the committee constituted to investigate all issues pertaining to the conferment of a traditional title to a repentant bandit, Ado Aleiru.

“The committee found no evidence of any ill motive or collaboration between the Emir and the bandit.

“Based on the findings of the committee, the traditional title was conferred on the repentant bandit as part of peace-building efforts between the repentant bandits and banditry-affected communities in Tsafe and Gusau Local Government Areas, which include Yandoto town

“The reinstatement takes immediate effect.”

