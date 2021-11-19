Matawalle reopens Zamfara livestock markets after 83 days

The Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, on Friday ordered the re-opening of markets earlier shut in the state.

The governor ordered the closure of the market on August 28 in a bid to check the worsening insecurity in Zamfara.

He gave the directive during the inauguration of political appointees in Gusau, the state capital.

The appointees are two new commissioners, 10 Special Advisers, eight Permanent Secretaries, and a new Auditor-General for the state.

The governor listed the markets as the livestock outlets in Gummi, Bagega, Danjibga, Kasuwar Daji, Tsafe, Talata-Mafara, and Nasarawar Godel.

He said the decision to reopen the markets was informed by the improvement in the security situation in the state in the last one month.

He said the state government was also concerned with the hardship the total closure had inflicted on the state’s economy.

Matawalle, however, warned citizens against taking laws into their hands under whatever guise.

He said: “Nobody is allowed to take the laws into his or her hands even in an obvious breach.

“Government will no longer take it kindly with any person or group killing people wantonly in market places as it obtained in the past.

“Anybody caught breaking this rule will face the appropriate wrath of the law.

“I call on vigilance groups and concerned individuals to follow the rule of law and due process in addressing any issue that might arise in such situations.”

