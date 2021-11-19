News
Matawalle reopens Zamfara livestock markets after 83 days
The Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, on Friday ordered the re-opening of markets earlier shut in the state.
The governor ordered the closure of the market on August 28 in a bid to check the worsening insecurity in Zamfara.
He gave the directive during the inauguration of political appointees in Gusau, the state capital.
The appointees are two new commissioners, 10 Special Advisers, eight Permanent Secretaries, and a new Auditor-General for the state.
The governor listed the markets as the livestock outlets in Gummi, Bagega, Danjibga, Kasuwar Daji, Tsafe, Talata-Mafara, and Nasarawar Godel.
He said the decision to reopen the markets was informed by the improvement in the security situation in the state in the last one month.
READ ALSO: Zamfara Gov, Matawalle, disagrees with Senate, insists dialogue only way to end banditry
He said the state government was also concerned with the hardship the total closure had inflicted on the state’s economy.
Matawalle, however, warned citizens against taking laws into their hands under whatever guise.
He said: “Nobody is allowed to take the laws into his or her hands even in an obvious breach.
“Government will no longer take it kindly with any person or group killing people wantonly in market places as it obtained in the past.
“Anybody caught breaking this rule will face the appropriate wrath of the law.
“I call on vigilance groups and concerned individuals to follow the rule of law and due process in addressing any issue that might arise in such situations.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How MDAs violate procurement rules in contract awards
An investigation has uncovered how Nigerian government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) have continuously violated procurement rules in awarding contracts,...
INVESTIGATION…Federal roads in South-East remain death traps despite Nigerian govt’s claims
The Federal Government’s denial of allegations of neglect by the South-East governors in critical infrastructure, especially provision of roads, prompted...
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...