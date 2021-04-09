'Matawalle romancing bandits under guise of dialogue, amnesty' | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
‘Matawalle romancing bandits under guise of dialogue, amnesty’
Some stakeholders in the North-West region have cautioned the Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle to stop romancing bandits causing mayhem in the state in the name of dialogue and amnesty.
According to the stakeholders, the bandits terrorising the North-West states have found a haven in Zamfara from where they launch attacks on other states.
Addressing reporters on Thursday, shortly after an emergency meeting of the stakeholders in Kaduna, the Convener of the meeting, Malam Suleiman Usman Yusuf said rather than giving the bandits amnesty, they should be prosecuted.
He noted that the stakeholders demand justice for the victims, and have condemned the blanket amnesty being enjoyed by the criminals that should be investigated and prosecuted.
Yusuf said: “The stakeholders raised concerns over Governor Matawalle’s peace deal with armed and criminal bandits despite the heinous crimes of murder, rape, plunder, kidnapping and robbery committed over the last few years by bandits.”
“The stakeholders further expressed concern that under Governor Matawalle’s peace deal, bandits have found a haven in Zamfara State from where they plan attacks on other states.
“They observed gaps in the peace deal and demanded that the governor should make a public and comprehensive report on the legal and administrative process, terms and conditions, list of beneficiaries, and the financial implication of the peace deal per person.”
Also, the stakeholders urged the state government to work closely with law enforcement, security and intelligence agencies to ensure that President Muhammadu Buhari’s decisions are fully implemented towards the success of the internal security operations against banditry.
