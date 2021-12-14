Matawalle seeks synergy with Niger Republic to end banditry in North West

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has revealed his mandate to entrench a synergy with the Niger Republic to end banditry in the North West.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Jamilu Iliyasu Birnin-Magaji in Gusau on Tuesday.

Matawalle, who met with President Mohamed Bazoum of the Republic of Niger, resolved to explore more areas of support and cooperation.

Both leaders discussed issues of insecurity, especially kidnapping, cattle rustling, and banditry in the Maradi region and parts of Zamfara, Katsina, and Sokoto states.

Matawalle briefed the Nigerien president on the measures taken by the Zamfara Government to end all forms of criminal activities in the region while implementing a peace initiative and reconciliation process.

”The state government is providing intelligence to security agencies on how best to trace informants of armed bandits and their collaborators,’’ he said.

Matawalle promised to donate five brand new Hilux vehicles to the Niger Republic Government for the special border patrol at Maradi and other parts of the country which share a border with Zamfara, Katsina, and Sokoto.

Responding, Bazoum thanked Matawalle for the visit and the efforts he had undertaken to end the insecurity affecting the two countries, especially at the border of Maradi and North West Region.

Bazoum urged the governor to continue with the efforts to address insecurity in Zamfara by providing new methods to restore peace in the region.

He promised to support the Zamfara Government in the fight against insecurity.

