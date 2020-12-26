Matawalle signs Zamfara 2021 budget of N142.7bn

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle on Friday signed the 2021 state budget of N142.7 billion into law.

The governor who assented the budget in Gusau, the state capital, also pledged his administration’s commitment to accountability, and also prove to the world that his administration was transparent.

Matawalle also disclosed that the budget, which is IPSAS (International Public Sector Accounting Standards) compliant, has captured all citizens’ interests, including those at the grassroots, assuring the people of the state of timely release of the funds to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), to enable them carry out various projects for the development of the state.

The Speaker of the House, Alhaji Nasiru Magargaya, while speaking earlier, said the budget of N145.4 billion presented to the house, was reduced to N142.7 billion.

According to him, as a result of the amendments, the recurrent expenditure was cut down from N64.3 billion to N63.1 billion, while the capital expenditure was reduced from the governor’s proposed N81.0 billion to N79.6 billion.

He further explained that the reduction of N3 billion was to ensure the passage of a realistic budget that would reflect the current economic reality in the country.

“We decided to downsize the budget due to the COVID-19 pandemic, inadequate IGR and other factors, in order to make it realistic”, he said, commending the governor for his efforts in managing the state in spite of inadequate resources.

“Despite the economic recession, Zamfara State government has not failed in the payment of workers’ salaries, other entitlements and obligations in the state,” the Speaker added.

He also revealed that the house speedily passed the budget into law so that it would take effect from January 2021 in line with IPSAS regulations, appealing the executive to adhere strictly to provisions of the budget, and ensure timely release of funds to MDAs to enable them meet the yearnings of the people.

