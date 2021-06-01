Matawalle suspends emir, district head over rising insecurity, banditry | Ripples Nigeria

Following the spate of banditry and insecurity in Zamfara State, the state governor, Bello Matawalle, has suspended the Emir of Dansadau in Maru Local Government Area of the state, Hussaini Umar.

The governor also suspended the District Head of Nasarawa Mailayi in Birnin Magaji Local Government Area of the state, Bello Wakkala.

This was disclosed in a statement by the governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Public Enlightenment, Malam Zailani Bappa.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the insecurity in the state had continued to worsen by the day as bandits continue to kill, kidnap, rustle animals and burn houses in almost the 14 local government areas of the state.

Hundreds of villages and hamlets have been deserted by residents, while the bandits have taken over the deserted places.

The statement read, “The District Head of Dansadau, Alhaji Nasiru Muhammad S/Kudu will oversee the affairs of Dansadau emirate pending the outcome of an investigation.”

The statement noted that the governor also appointed a high-powered committee of some credible personalities to investigate the activities of the suspended traditional leaders.

According to the statement, the Committee members comprised of former Deputy Inspector General of Police, Moh’d Ibrahim Tsafe as Chairman; Hon. Yusuf Alhassan Kanoma, Hon. Ibrahim Tukur, Sheikh Ahmad Umar Kanoma, Sheikh Abdullahi Umar Dalla Dalla, and Sheikh Kabir Umar Maru as members, while Barrister Abdurrashid Haruna would serve as the Secretary.

Also, Matawalle directed the security operatives in the state to effectively implement the presidential order, to shoot at sight any bandit, person, or group seen with guns other than those approved by law to carry arms.

Meanwhile, the citizens of the state have staged demonstrations to compel both the state and federal governments to deploy additional measures to arrest the lingering insecurity in the state.

The Emir of Zurmi in Zurmi Local Government, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku had escaped lynching by his subjects for his alleged cooperation with the bandits.

On Monday, people of the Kaura-namoda Local Government Area of the state staged a violent protest, where thousands of aggrieved villagers blocked Kaura-namoda – Gusau Road for seven hours.

