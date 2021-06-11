Matawalle urges Zamfara residents to entrench community policing against banditry | Ripples Nigeria

Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle, has tasked the state residents to ensure communities are rid of bandits and criminals.

Matawalle made this call during his statement at the special prayer session to mark the second year anniversary of his administration.

According to the Governor, it has become necessary to draw teams of agile youths that would be saddled with the responsibility of crushing criminals.

He further pointed out that they are working out modalities that could make traditional rulers pick persons that would defend communities against aggressors.

“The communities should be watchful and fish out criminal elements among them. This is to ensure that wolves in sheep’s clothing are weeded out of the system,” he said.

“There are some people who take delight in these brutal attacks by the armed men. If you think you have no hands in these heinous acts come out with a clean heart and swear by Almighty Allah as I have been doing.

“Securing the lives and property of every one in the state remains my number one priority and we will continue to pursue all legitimate means to make sure that we restore peace in our troubled communities.”

