Matawalle urges Zamfara residents to entrench community policing against banditry | Ripples Nigeria

News
Matawalle urges Zamfara residents to entrench community policing against banditry
Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle, has tasked the state residents to ensure communities are rid of bandits and criminals.
Matawalle made this call during his statement at the special prayer session to mark the second year anniversary of his administration.
According to the Governor, it has become necessary to draw teams of agile youths that would be saddled with the responsibility of crushing criminals.
He further pointed out that they are working out modalities that could make traditional rulers pick persons that would defend communities against aggressors.
READ ALSO: One week after sack, Gov Matawalle reinstates 3 commissioners, 3 board chairmen
“The communities should be watchful and fish out criminal elements among them. This is to ensure that wolves in sheep’s clothing are weeded out of the system,” he said.
“There are some people who take delight in these brutal attacks by the armed men. If you think you have no hands in these heinous acts come out with a clean heart and swear by Almighty Allah as I have been doing.
“Securing the lives and property of every one in the state remains my number one priority and we will continue to pursue all legitimate means to make sure that we restore peace in our troubled communities.”
Mayowa Oladeji
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....