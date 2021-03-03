Matawalle vows to arrest politicians sponsoring bandits, terrorists | Ripples Nigeria

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, has vowed that he would arrest politicians and prominent people who are sponsoring bandits and terrorists in the state.

Matawalle added that he was waiting for the kidnapped students of the Government Girls’ Secondary School, Jangebe in Talata Mafara local government area of the state, to be returned safely before he plays his hand and arrest any politician who enters the state with the intention of using thugs to ferment trouble.

The governor took this stance on Tuesday when the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), Kayode Fayemi, led a delegation of some members on a solidarity visit at the Government House in Gusau, the state capital.

According to Bello, “there is nobody that can claim to be above the law of the land,” and insisted that the battle line has been drawn between his administration and enemies of the state.

“These power drunk politicians cannot stay in Abuja, Kaduna or anywhere in Nigeria and be instigating crisis and be sponsoring terrorism in the state, killing thousands of innocent citizens of the state for their selfish interest,” Bello warned.

“Nobody is a sacred cow or untouchable. I am in charge of the affairs of Zamfara State and I am challenging any of the politicians to dare me and see the consequences.

“I maintain that there are many prominent personalities who are solidly behind banditry in the state and very soon, their sins would soon find them out.”

