Matawalle vows to recover Zamfara money from ex-Gov Yari

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle on Tuesday vowed to recover the over N90 billion allegedly diverted through inflation of contracts by former Governor Abdulaziz Yari.

The governor made the vow during the presentation of interim report by the state’s projects verification committee, adding that all monies diverted from the coffers of the state were returned to government.

“I will implement the committee’s report to ensure that all those involved in the scandal were brought to justice”, Matawalle said.

The chairman of the committee, Alhaji Ahmed Zabarma, had earlier told the Governor Matawalle that his committee discovered that large sum of money were diverted during the administration of Yari, praying the governor to set up a committee of enquiry to retrieve the money.

According to Zabarma, between 2011 and 2019, Yari’s administration awarded 6,180 contracts at various locations in the state “where many of such contracts were either poorly executed or not done at all, while the contract sums were also inflated.”

