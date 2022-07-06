Matawalle vows to wipe out bandits in Zamfara, make state a paradise

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, has made a pledge to wipe out bandits and terrorists in the state and make it a paradise for all.

Matawalle who gave the assurance at the passing-out parade of 118 personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Gusau, said current measures taken by his administration to tackle insecurity in the state are to ensure that Zamfara is “no longer a pond of death of innocent lives, but only a paradise for legitimate living.”

Governor Bello Matawalle said he will continue to assist security agencies with logistics to defeat bandits in Zamfara to make the state a paradise for people to live in.

In a statement issued on his behalf on Wednesday by the Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs, Mamman Tsafe, Matawalle said he would continue to give security agencies in the state the maximum support in as they confront bandits and other criminals.

“The current administration will continue to take measures to ensure Zamfara is no longer a pond of death of innocent lives, but only a paradise for legitimate living.

“I must appreciate the presidential directive for the massive recruitment which is aimed at meeting the manpower of the security agencies needed to competently fight terrorism to an end.

“This shows that the government at the centre is disturbed with the kind of security challenges the country is facing.

“On our part, we will continue to do everything possible to eliminate bandits, terrorists and other criminals in Zamfara State,” he vowed.

