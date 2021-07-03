Matawalle’s statement confirms APC behind insecurity – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said on Saturday the Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle, explanation on why he joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) has confirmed the belief that the party and its government are responsible for the security challenges in the state.

The governor, who appeared on The Osasu Show (TOS) on Thursday, said he joined the APC in order to bring peace to the state.

He expressed optimism that the security challenges in the state would be effectively tackled now that he has joined the ruling party.

The governor said: “I decided to change political party so that I can bring peace to my state. Now that we all belong to the ruling party, I now have the full backing of the federal government to fight insecurity.”

However, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party said Matawalle’s statement has further exposed the fact that the APC was never committed to fighting insecurity but apparently fueling it for political gains.

The statement read: “The remarks by Governor Matawalle further confirms that the APC has been promoting insecurity particularly terrorism and kidnapping for ransom, in various parts of the country as a way to create an emergency situation to cover their atrocities, siphon public funds as well as intimidate and coerce state governors elected on the platform of other political parties to join their fold.

“The PDP recalls how Governor Matawalle had been under pressure from the APC-led federal government with the imposition of no flight as well as threats of state of emergency in the state.

“Nigerians now know those behind the violent abductions, kidnapping, and other acts of terrorism in the state and other parts of the country as well as why the situation has continued to escalate under the APC.

“It is indeed atrocious and most unpardonable that the APC is using the blood of innocent and helpless Nigerians for its political gains as well as to create a gory merchandise for its leaders and cronies.

“PDP holds that by this confession, it is therefore clear that Governor Matawalle did not defect to the APC because the party has any democratic credential as erroneously claimed by the APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, but only surrendered to intimidation and cowardly joined those behind the killings and acts of violence in Nigeria.

“Of course, the APC, as a party of political bandits does not have any democratic credential to attract well-meaning and patriotic Nigerians.”

