MATCHDAY! Eagles face Cameroon in friendly, in preparation for W'Cup qualifiers | Ripples Nigeria

The Super Eagles of Nigeria on Friday night will take on the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in an international friendly in Austria.

The game billed to kick off at 8:30p.m Nigeria time, is in preparation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Nigeria and Cameroon were in the same qualifying group of the 2018 World Cup. The Eagles defeated the Lions at home and were held to draw in Yaounde.

The continental arch-rivals met again in the Round of 16 stage of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, where the Eagles also scaled through.

But will the Nigeria squad continue their unbeaten run against the Lion when they play at the Stadion Weiner Neustadt in Vienna?

“The players are well motivated,” team manager, Gernot Rohr said.

“They want to do well. The training sessions have been good. They are happy to come together again,”Rohr the Super Eagles media team on Thursday.

“The last time we played was in March. We have two victories against Benin and Lesotho. Now we are in June.

“This is the last preparations for us . We have the AFCON draw at the end of June.

“Then in September, October and November, we have the World Cup qualifiers. So this is the preparation before the World Cup which is very important.

“The players want to do well to be in the squad for the World Cup qualifiers.”

The Super Eagles, who are unbeaten in their last four games, will be taking on the Lions again on 8 June at the same venue.

