Matchday! Super Eagles face Guinea-Bissau again in AFCON race

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will again face the Djurtus of Guinea-Bissau in a matchday four of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The Eagles had fallen to a 1-0 defeat to their opponent in Abuja last week Friday, and would look to redeem their image when they play today (Monday).

Guinea-Bissau currently top the Group A of qualifiers with seven points from three matches, one point ahead of Nigeria who place second with six points.

Sierra Leone are third with five points from four games, while Sao Tome and Principe are bottom of the group with one point from four matches.

Speaking ahead of the game, Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen said: “They hurt us badly in our National Stadium in Abuja, we just have to pay them back in their coins by beating them in their home. We have to go full blast to win well and return to the top of the group as leaders.

“In Abuja, we had so many opportunities to score as many goals as possible but we couldn’t convert any. They took their chance and defended well to win. This time around, we shall take our chances and avenge that loss. We won’t disappoint again for sure,” he assured.

The kick off time is 6:00p.m.

