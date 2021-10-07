MATCHDAY! Super Eagles host Central African Republic in 2022 FIFA W’Cup qualifier

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be playing against the Central African Republic (CAR) in a matchday three of the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifying series.

The game is billed to kick off by 5p.m on Thursday (today) at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere, Lagos.

This will be the first international meeting between the two sides in history, but they will be meeting again in a few days for the reverse fixture in Cameroon.

Gernot Rohr’s men already won their last two games – against Liberia and Cape Verde – and would be seeking to extend their lead in the group.

Nigeria taking all three points will boost their chances of securing qualification for the final knockout round of the qualifiers.

For CAR, anything ther than a win will put increase their chances of being eliminated, having lost against Liberia and drawn against Cape Verde.

The Super Eagles will be without three influential midfielders, Oghenekaro Etebo, Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi, who are all battling injuries at their respective clubs.

Also, CAR’s Atlético Madrid midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia will miss the game as Neuchâtel Xamax striker Louis Mafouta will lead the Central Africa Republic against the Eagles.

Nigeria captain, Ahmed Musa is however optimistic that his side will crush the Wild Beast both at home and away.

“We have a mission, which is to collect all the six points from the two matches and make things easier for ourselves in the last two matches against Liberia and Cape Verde.

“Then, we can focus on the knockout matches of March next year,” said Musa who will be sealing 100 international caps if he features in both encounters.

Meanwhile, Rohr, who is reportedly being owed his salary by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), has said his pay was not important at the moment.

When asked about being owed salaries, he said: “I will answer with a big silence because one day before the match, I don’t want to think about these things.

“I want to focus on my team, on the game, on our strategy and the dry training session and let’s speak about it soon after.”

