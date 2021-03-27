MATCHDAY! Super Eagles seek Nations Cup ticket in Benin Republic duel | Ripples Nigeria

Sports
MATCHDAY! Super Eagles seek Nations Cup ticket in Benin Republic duel
The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be facing the Squirrels of Benin Republic in an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier today (Saturday).
The Eagles are currently top of the group L with eight points from four matches, needing just a point to seal their qualification for the finals.
The Crocodiles on the other hand are on seven point in second spot, and are a win away from sealing their qualification for the tournament.
Both sides had played at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo in the opening game of the qualifying series, with Nigeria edging the visitors 2-1.
They meet again in Porto-Novo. Nigeria will be looking to end Benin’s unbeaten home run which has lasted for eight years.
Read Also: Rohr hopes to inflict Benin with first home defeat in eight years
“I’ve got lots of confidence in our team. We have a very good team and I’m looking forward to playing.
I’m really looking forward to the games and coming back having qualified for Nigeria. It’s massive for us,” said the assistant captain of the team, William Troost-Ekong
The other game of the group between Sierra Leone and Lesotho will also take place on Saturday.
Nigeria will face the Crocodiles of Lesotho next Tuesday in Lagos to wrapnup the qualifiers for the Cameroon tournament billed to hold next January.
The Nigeria vs Benin game will kick off by 5:00p.m.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
MATCHDAY! Super Eagles seek Nations Cup ticket in Benin Republic duel
The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be facing the Squirrels of Benin Republic in an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)...
‘Too toxic to ignore’ – Thierry Henry to quit social media over racism, bullying
Arsenal legend, Thierry Henry has announced his exit from social media, citing the heightened level of racist abuses as well...
The Gambia secures first-ever Nations Cup qualification
The Gambia have secured their ticket to next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after defeating Angola 1-0 at home...
‘Football usually heals Nigeria’ – Sanwo-Olu charges S’Eagles to beat Benin, Lesotho
Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has charged the Super Eagles of Nigeria to do all they can to beat the...
Island nation, Comoros makes history with maiden Nations Cup qualification
The island nation of Comoros will be participating in an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the first time in...
Latest Tech News
Congress calls out Twitter boss for tweeting during hearing. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Congress calls out...
Nigerian fintech startup Bankly raises $2m in seed funding round. 2 other things and a trivia
Here are updates on developments and events going on around the tech world today. 1. Nigerian fintech startup Bankly raises...
Bitcoin crashes after Elon Musk confirms Tesla’s receipt of cryptocurrency for car purchase
The value of Bitcoin crashed in the market after Tesla Founder, Elon Musk, confirmed that customers would be able to...
Paychant launches platform for Nigerians to buy airtime with Bitcoin. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Pan-African Fintech Accelerator selects 10...
Ten African startups to pitch at Y Combinator’s W21 batch demo day. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Ten African startups to pitch...
HexGn launches virtual accelerator programme for African entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. HexGn launches virtual accelerator programme...