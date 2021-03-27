MATCHDAY! Super Eagles seek Nations Cup ticket in Benin Republic duel | Ripples Nigeria

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be facing the Squirrels of Benin Republic in an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier today (Saturday).

The Eagles are currently top of the group L with eight points from four matches, needing just a point to seal their qualification for the finals.

The Crocodiles on the other hand are on seven point in second spot, and are a win away from sealing their qualification for the tournament.

Both sides had played at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo in the opening game of the qualifying series, with Nigeria edging the visitors 2-1.

They meet again in Porto-Novo. Nigeria will be looking to end Benin’s unbeaten home run which has lasted for eight years.

Read Also: Rohr hopes to inflict Benin with first home defeat in eight years

“I’ve got lots of confidence in our team. We have a very good team and I’m looking forward to playing.

I’m really looking forward to the games and coming back having qualified for Nigeria. It’s massive for us,” said the assistant captain of the team, William Troost-Ekong

The other game of the group between Sierra Leone and Lesotho will also take place on Saturday.

Nigeria will face the Crocodiles of Lesotho next Tuesday in Lagos to wrapnup the qualifiers for the Cameroon tournament billed to hold next January.

The Nigeria vs Benin game will kick off by 5:00p.m.

Join the conversation

Opinions