MATCHDAY! Super Eagles seek to end AFCON qualifiers on high note | Ripples Nigeria

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be battling the Crocodiles of Lesotho in their final match of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Although the game is a dead rubber clash since both teams already know their fate, the Eagles would be seeking to end the qualifying series in style.

Lesotho are already out of the race for a spot in the tournament billed to hold next January, as they sit bottom of Group L with two points.

Nigeria secured their qualification for the tournament over the weekend following the goalless draw between Lesotho and Sierra Leone.

Sierra Leone, on four points, will be battling against Benin Republic, on seven points, for the group’s other AFCON ticket.

Meanwhile, Gernot Rohr’s men, who are top of Group L with 11 points, had defeated Lesotho 4-2 in the reverse clash in Victoria.

They meet again today (Tuesday) at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere, Lagos.

Ripples Nigeria has earlier reported that the Lagos state Government has placed restrictions in vehicular movement around Surulere over the match.

The game will kick off by 5:00p.m.

