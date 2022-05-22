Maureen Esisi apologises for demeaning ex-husband Blossom Chukwujekwu’s new wife

Social media content creator and entrepreneur, Maureen Esisi has issued a public apology for making what seems to be a demeaning remark about her former husband, Blossom Chukwujekwu;’s, new wife, Winifred Akhuemokhan.

On Friday, May 20, Ripples Nigeria reported that movie actor Blossom had taken a new wife three years after he ended his marriage with Maureen Esisi for undisclosed reasons.

The actor was ridiculed and trolled by netizens for getting married to a lady whom some social media users claim to ‘look older than him’, other commentators also berated Winifred for lacking Esisi’s ‘appealing physique’.

Esisi also received backlash from social media trolls who slammed her for losing her ex-husband to a much older woman. Esisi laughed out loud at those pointing accusing fingers at her for being the cause of her marriage crash.

However, her laugh comment was taken out of context and some presumed she was laughing at her ex-husband’s new wife.

On that note, Maureen Esisi tendered her unreserved apology to the new bride and further explained the misunderstanding.

She wrote:

“I tried to find the actual comment where this was made and I couldn’t find it.

“I guess the Adamma lady must have been trolled enough to go look for her comment and take it down. It’s EXTREMELY important to me that I clear the Air cos really, no bride should go through such EVER.

“I actually had to reach out to a blog to see if they got the full munch but that was how it was munched on by them.”

Esisi continued;

“But pls I still must clarify this.

The “hahahahhahahaha” comment was meant for one of those two comments under that comment and not the adamma’ comment.

“Someone had called me all sorts of horrible names and I had at-ed the person and commented the “hahahahahahahaha” but I guess I didn’t double-check it before posting my comment so it got posted without the person’s handle making it look like I was replying Adamma instead of the troll.

“I know I play just too much but I would NEVER EVER be that mean to anyone ever and NO ONE deserves such cruelty and of all days, on their Big day. All Said, I apologize to the Lovely Bride, it was very careless of me.

“I’m Truly Sorry.”

Chukwujekwu’s marriage to Maureen hit the rock after three years in 2019.

